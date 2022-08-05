STERIS (NYSE:STE) Given New $250.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.71.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.81. 8,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS has a one year low of $192.40 and a one year high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.30.

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in STERIS by 2.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

