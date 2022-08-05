Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Stericycle updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.15 EPS.

Stericycle Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 840,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,582. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Stericycle by 117.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 13.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

