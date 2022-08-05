Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Financial Comparison

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -26.88% 5.83% 3.01% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stem and Novonix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 17.31 -$101.21 million ($1.53) -9.35 Novonix $3.91 million 270.90 -$13.51 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Novonix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stem and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 3 0 2.75 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 40.53%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Novonix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stem beats Novonix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. Novonix Limited has strategic alliance with Harper International Corporation to develop specialized furnace technology that would enhance Novonix's synthetic graphite manufacturing process; and partnership with Emera Technologies to develop and manufacture energy storage systems for community microgrids. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

