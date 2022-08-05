Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Shares Down 5%

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 74,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 190,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 21.49.

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.

