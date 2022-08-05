Starlink (STARL) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Starlink (STARL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Starlink coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starlink has a market capitalization of $46.85 million and $1.86 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starlink has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starlink alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00626532 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So.

Starlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.