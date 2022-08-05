Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Starbucks Trading Up 4.3 %

SBUX stock opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,012,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $183,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,222 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $6,963,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

