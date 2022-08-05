Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $87.01. 302,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

