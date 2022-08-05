Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.01. 302,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.31.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.