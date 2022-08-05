Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.4% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.35. 198,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,167. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

