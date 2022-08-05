Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

