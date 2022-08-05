Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Stagwell Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $642.90 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha acquired 50,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,397,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,143,867.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $9,008,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stagwell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

