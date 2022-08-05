srnArt Gallery (SACT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $68.00

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $69,836.66 and $68.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00622152 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036087 BTC.
About srnArt Gallery
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery
Receive News & Updates for srnArt Gallery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for srnArt Gallery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.