SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. SPX also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

SPX Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE SPXC traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.37. 197,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. SPX has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

Insider Activity

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $515,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPX by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

