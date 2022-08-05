SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. SPX also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 197,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,910. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. SPX has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $515,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,650,000 after purchasing an additional 64,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPX by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

