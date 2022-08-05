Spire Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Spire has a payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spire to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.74. 4,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,417. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 3.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Spire by 50.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

