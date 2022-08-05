SPINDLE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $122,645.06 and approximately $25.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,060.22 or 1.00113826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00221037 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00255606 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00119701 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00056701 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004985 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

