SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $122,645.06

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $122,645.06 and approximately $25.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,060.22 or 1.00113826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00221037 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00255606 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00119701 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00056701 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004985 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.