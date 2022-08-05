SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 228,129 shares.The stock last traded at $29.33 and had previously closed at $29.77.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,612 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 783.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 197,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 174,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,586,000.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

