S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) EVP Nancy Luquette Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nancy Luquette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $377.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.64.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

