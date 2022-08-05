Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Terry Grayson-Caprio Buys 1,000 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director Terry Grayson-Caprio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Terry Grayson-Caprio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Terry Grayson-Caprio bought 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $42,580.00.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.18). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 406,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 348,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

