South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

South Jersey Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. 10,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,334. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.