Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.14 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $38.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 834,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,955 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.