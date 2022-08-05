Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS.

Sotera Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SHC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 805,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 325.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sotera Health by 153.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

