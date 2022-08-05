Somnium Space Cubes One Day Trading Volume Tops $95,121.00 (CUBE)

Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00007109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Somnium Space Cubes has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Somnium Space Cubes has a total market cap of $20.72 million and approximately $95,121.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00064600 BTC.

Somnium Space Cubes Profile

CUBE is a coin. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Somnium Space Cubes Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for autonomous car. With the use of blockchain technology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. The official Cube ticker is “AUTO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CUBE” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Somnium Space Cubes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Somnium Space Cubes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Somnium Space Cubes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

