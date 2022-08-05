Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Given New €125.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €135.00 ($139.18) to €125.00 ($128.87) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SLVYY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($139.18) to €120.00 ($123.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Solvay from €83.00 ($85.57) to €85.00 ($87.63) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solvay from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($124.74) to €98.00 ($101.03) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Solvay from €147.00 ($151.55) to €108.00 ($111.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.20.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:SLVYY opened at $8.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Solvay has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Solvay Dividend Announcement

About Solvay

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.1289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

(Get Rating)

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.