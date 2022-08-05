SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.00 million-$725.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.54 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.81-0.86 EPS.
SolarWinds Stock Up 0.3 %
SolarWinds stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 515,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,119. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 56.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
