SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.00 million-$725.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.54 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.81-0.86 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Up 0.3 %

SolarWinds stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 515,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,119. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

SWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 56.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

