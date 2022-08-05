SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) in the last few weeks:

8/3/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $390.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $334.00 to $400.00.

8/3/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $348.00 to $389.00.

8/2/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/20/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $382.00 to $396.00.

7/2/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/13/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $316.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SEDG traded up $13.70 on Thursday, reaching $309.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,421. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.76. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

