Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,660,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,001 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises about 1.3% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Snap were worth $239,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Snap by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 2,537,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,906,432. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Snap

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106 in the last 90 days.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.