Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading Up 0.8%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.50 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.40). 124,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 298,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.25 ($0.40).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.61) price target on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Smiths News Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.43. The firm has a market cap of £80.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.55.
Smiths News Company Profile
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.
