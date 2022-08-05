Smaugs NFT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $26,966.59 and approximately $54.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 63.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00639031 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014933 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Smaugs NFT
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Smaugs NFT Coin Trading
