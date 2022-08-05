Smartshare (SSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $111,370.41

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $111,370.41 and $290.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00061921 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016616 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

