SmartCash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21,208.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SmartCash has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $702,322.72 and approximately $21,208.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,175.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.39 or 0.07358637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00161199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00267088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.00694173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00595508 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005716 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

