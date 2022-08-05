Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Smart Powerr stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $9.17.
About Smart Powerr
