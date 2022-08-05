SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Raymond James

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised SLR Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLR Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.79.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,345. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $807.86 million, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 780.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after buying an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SLR Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after buying an additional 355,581 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 365,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

