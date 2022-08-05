Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Skillz from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Skillz Price Performance

NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 331,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,621. The company has a market cap of $681.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Skillz has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 68.02%. The business had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skillz by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

