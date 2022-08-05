Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Skillz from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Skillz Price Performance

NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 331,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,621. The company has a market cap of $681.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Skillz has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 68.02%. The business had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skillz by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

