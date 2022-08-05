SIX Price Tops $0.0688 on Major Exchanges (SIX)

SIX (SIX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. One SIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SIX has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. SIX has a total market capitalization of $18.82 million and approximately $174,543.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIX Coin Profile

SIX was first traded on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&&. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. The official website for SIX is six.network.

SIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

