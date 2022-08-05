Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.18 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $3.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. The business’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.03) EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $33.62.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
