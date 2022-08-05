Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.18 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $3.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. The business’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.03) EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $33.62.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.