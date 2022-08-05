Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB opened at $154.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $114.52 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 258,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after buying an additional 89,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 75,689 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,071,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

