SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Down 1.7%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.10 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.72). Approximately 870,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 890,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.74).

SigmaRoc Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of £359.97 million and a PE ratio of -30.42.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.