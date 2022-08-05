Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has $31.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a downgrade rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.57. 122,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,628. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 30.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

