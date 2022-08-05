Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.11. Sientra shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 565,541 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIEN. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.
Sientra Stock Up 30.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
Read More
