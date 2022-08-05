Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.11. Sientra shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 565,541 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIEN. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Sientra Stock Up 30.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Sientra had a negative net margin of 71.61% and a negative return on equity of 498.54%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

