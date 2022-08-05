Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($77.32) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($60.82) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($76.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($71.55) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

ETR SHL opened at €50.90 ($52.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.44. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €43.20 ($44.54) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($69.75). The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion and a PE ratio of 29.04.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.