Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 7,852 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Insider Activity

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 381,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,621. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,643. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

