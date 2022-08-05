Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 64 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 180.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,186 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $690.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $660.43 and a 200-day moving average of $692.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.31.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

