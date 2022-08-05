Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 4,282,683 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282,683 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,279,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 385,785 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,845,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,294,000 after acquiring an additional 141,153 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,689,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,461,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 312,535 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,689. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

