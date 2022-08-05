Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.16. 120,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

