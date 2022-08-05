Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $17,110,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

NYSE AZO traded up $26.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,190.20. 2,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,030.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

