Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of MET traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,020. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

