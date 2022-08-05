Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $49.52 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,919 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $49,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340,289 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.