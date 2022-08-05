Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.4 %

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $173.38. The company had a trading volume of 127,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,957. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

